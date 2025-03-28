Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $81.83 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.48.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($1.10). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $37.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

