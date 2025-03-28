Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Announces Earnings Results

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Wright Investors’ Service Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IWSH opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Wright Investors’ Service has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wright Investors’ Service
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.