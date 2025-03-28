Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Announces Earnings Results

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Wright Investors’ Service Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IWSH opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Wright Investors’ Service has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to evaluate and explore strategic options, which includes acquisition of an investment advisory business and financial services business, as well as invests in other businesses. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation.

