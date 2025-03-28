Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,182,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,704 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $93,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $7,152,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $408,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CubeSmart by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,232,000 after purchasing an additional 352,754 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,562,000 after buying an additional 546,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.4 %

CubeSmart stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Scotiabank downgraded CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.