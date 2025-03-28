Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 27th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, Vertiv, Oracle, and GE Vernova are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that are primarily involved in producing and processing goods, ranging from consumer products to industrial equipment. These stocks often serve as economic indicators because they reflect trends in manufacturing activity, industrial productivity, and overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.96. 10,037,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,032,930. The stock has a market cap of $871.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.74. 6,083,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,915,713. The stock has a market cap of $510.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.64. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $4.23 on Thursday, reaching $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,878,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,467. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,262. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.28.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded down $12.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $305.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,134. GE Vernova has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion and a PE ratio of 54.77.

