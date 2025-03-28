Alerus Financial NA Sells 921 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Alerus Financial NA cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $323,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,971 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 629,019 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

