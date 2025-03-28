What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for IFF Q3 Earnings?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a report released on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ FY2027 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $78.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $75.63 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $2,143,882,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,363,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,658,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,381 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

