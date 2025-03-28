B. Riley Upgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to “Hold”

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $221.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97.

L.B. Foster announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 16.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 46,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

