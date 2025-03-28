FY2025 EPS Estimates for LXEO Decreased by Chardan Capital

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 25th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.30). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LXEO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

LXEO opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 33,013 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 184.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 121.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 84.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 777,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 355,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

