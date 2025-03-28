Luceco (LON:LUCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Luceco had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

Luceco Price Performance

Shares of LUCE opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.74) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.23. The stock has a market cap of £216.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Luceco has a 1-year low of GBX 108.26 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 195 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Luceco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.70. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

