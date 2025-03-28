Vertex Planning Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $104.71 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.58 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.