Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Alerus Financial NA’s 9th Largest Position

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.0% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,238,966,000 after buying an additional 6,540,800 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3,295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,665.7% in the third quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock worth $27,334,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $808.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

