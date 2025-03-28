Vertex Planning Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,205,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,152,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $55.42.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Announces Dividend
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
