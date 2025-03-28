What is Wedbush’s Forecast for APRE FY2025 Earnings?

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.20. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.86% and a negative net margin of 1,029.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

