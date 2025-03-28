What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for EverQuote Q1 Earnings?

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

EverQuote Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EVER opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.01. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in EverQuote by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in EverQuote by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 77,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $2,224,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,366.40. This represents a 44.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $29,382.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,498,667 shares in the company, valued at $100,586,676.25. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,548 shares of company stock worth $4,967,872. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

