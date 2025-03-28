Zacks Research Weighs in on Editas Medicine FY2027 Earnings

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.30) for the year. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDIT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.88. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 133.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 302,652 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 46.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 37.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 106,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

