Q3 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree Decreased by Analyst

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $76.95 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after buying an additional 5,173,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 784.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,377,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,324 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,489.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,621,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $171,149,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

