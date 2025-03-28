Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $505.49 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

