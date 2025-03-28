RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. RH comprises approximately 1.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RH by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
RH Price Performance
RH opened at $244.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 12 month low of $212.04 and a 12 month high of $457.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on RH
Insider Buying and Selling at RH
In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RH
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.