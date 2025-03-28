RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. RH comprises approximately 1.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RH by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $244.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 12 month low of $212.04 and a 12 month high of $457.26.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.25.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

