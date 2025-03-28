Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Generac by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Generac Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

