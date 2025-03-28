Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Invests $513,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of HP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in HP by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,641 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 62,346 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of HP by 201.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 480,829 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 321,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

