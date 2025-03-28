Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Pentair by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 202,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $89.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

