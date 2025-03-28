Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 2.3% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SWK opened at $77.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

