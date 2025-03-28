Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (MRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (ASX:MRE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 30th.

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund Price Performance

