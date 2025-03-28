Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Decreases By 43.0%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of Permianville Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.
Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of PVL stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.89. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.96.
Permianville Royalty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.
