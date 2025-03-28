Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BKSC stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $72.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

