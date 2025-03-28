HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.
HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %
HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.73. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
