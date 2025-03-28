HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.73. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.