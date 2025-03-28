Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,400 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 3,195,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Uni-President China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPSF opened at $0.89 on Friday. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

