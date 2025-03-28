Tribal Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.65 (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tribal Group Stock Performance

Tribal Group stock opened at GBX 40.70 ($0.53) on Friday. Tribal Group has a 52 week low of GBX 34.52 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 64 ($0.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The stock has a market cap of £90.90 million, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.65.

Tribal Group (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 4.70 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tribal Group had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.91%. On average, analysts expect that Tribal Group will post 3.3676803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience.

