Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Declines By 43.9%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.1 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

IKTSF stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

