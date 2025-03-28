ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.95 and last traded at $68.41. Approximately 31,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 242,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.29 and a beta of 0.63.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $60,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,164.80. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,914.85. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $191,776. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 213,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

