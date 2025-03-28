Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 535,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 184,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

