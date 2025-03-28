Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,866 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

BATS QUAL opened at $173.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $154.17 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

