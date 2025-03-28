Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 94,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.7% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12,276.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 91,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1057 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

