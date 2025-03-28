Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 0.8% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,751,000 after buying an additional 913,719 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 902,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 328,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,791,000 after purchasing an additional 135,172 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,161,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,779,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $100.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.03.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

