5,414 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 22.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Argus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.05.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $244.45 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.25.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

