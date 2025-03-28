Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.30.

Several brokerages have commented on FOUR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

FOUR stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,668,000 after purchasing an additional 562,774 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,980,940 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,489,000 after buying an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,921,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,689,000 after acquiring an additional 350,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

