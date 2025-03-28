Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

