Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $21.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.7 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This trade represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,247,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

