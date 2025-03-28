Triodos Investment Management BV Grows Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for about 1.9% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $23,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,104,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,166,000 after buying an additional 238,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,519,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 824,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,455,000 after acquiring an additional 197,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after buying an additional 424,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day moving average is $176.25.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

