Sava Infond d.o.o. Invests $301,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,455,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:LNG opened at $226.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.88 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.14.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

About Cheniere Energy



Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

