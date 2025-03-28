The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $209.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.65. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $212.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

