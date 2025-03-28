Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $239,556.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,515,251.44. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,313. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $175.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

