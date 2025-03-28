Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $108.68 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 651,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 462,185 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in General Electric were worth $108,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $206.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $133.99 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

