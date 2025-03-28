WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,390 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $184,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,845 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $111,274,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $96,560,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.