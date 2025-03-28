UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Releases Earnings Results

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. UTG had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 58.34%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter.

UTG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UTGN opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. UTG has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.16.

About UTG

Further Reading

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

