UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Releases Earnings Results

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. UTG had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 58.34%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter.
UTG Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UTGN opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. UTG has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.16.
