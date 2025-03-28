Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.26), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 242.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.65.
