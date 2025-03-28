Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.26), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 242.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

