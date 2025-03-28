Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 152.30 ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 12.76%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Down 4.4 %

LON ARBB opened at GBX 865 ($11.20) on Friday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 830 ($10.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,139.30 ($14.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 902.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 908.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a GBX 69.75 ($0.90) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $40.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

