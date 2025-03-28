TIAA Trust National Association Sells 592 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Workday by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its stake in Workday by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $244.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,809,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,750. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.75, for a total value of $14,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,021,000. This trade represents a 24.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,145 shares of company stock valued at $123,289,438. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

