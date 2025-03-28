Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 6.0% increase from Ocean Park International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Ocean Park International ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DUKX opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. Ocean Park International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Ocean Park International ETF Company Profile

The Ocean Park International ETF (DUKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates across international equity ETFs. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk DUKX was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

