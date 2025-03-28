Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 6.0% increase from Ocean Park International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Ocean Park International ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DUKX opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. Ocean Park International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $26.64.
Ocean Park International ETF Company Profile
