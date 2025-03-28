Top Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – March 25th

Tenon Medical, MicroAlgo, AltC Acquisition, DatChat, and Brown-Forman are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, generally ranging from a few hundred million to around two billion dollars. These stocks often present higher growth potential as well as increased volatility and risk compared to larger, more established companies, making them appealing to investors willing to tolerate greater uncertainty for the chance of higher returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tenon Medical (TNON)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

Tenon Medical stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 279,199,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,604. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. Tenon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

NASDAQ MLGO traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 72,423,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,246. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. MicroAlgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $509.60.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded up $3.75 on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,618,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80.

DatChat (DATS)

DatChat, Inc. a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Shares of NASDAQ DATS traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 139,964,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,253. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $11.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.52. DatChat has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

Brown-Forman (BF-B)

Brown-Forman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, vodkas, tequilas, gin, brandy, rum, bourbons, and liqueurs.

NYSE:BF-B traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. 8,046,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13.

